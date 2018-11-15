A&FRC to host kids table mat decorating

By

By Senior Airman William Tracy

50th Space Wing Public Affairs

SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. ­— The Airman and Family Readiness Center is hosting a Parent Enrichment Kid’s Table Mat Decorating event 3—4 p.m. Nov. 16 and 10—11 a.m. Nov. 17 at the A&FRC building at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado.

The event allows parents and children to use their creative side, crafting out their own thanksgiving-themed artwork, from turkeys to cornucopias.

“It provides an opportunity for parents and children to participate in a creative, bonding experience together,” said Cheryl Jensen, A&FRC work life specialist and event organizer.

“Carving out the time isn’t always easy in a parent’s busy life and can take some planning, but the benefits to parent and child alike of spending quality time makes it so worth the time and effort,” added Ruth Moore, A&FRC community readiness consultant.

Each participant will have their own square mat to decorate, using free crafting tools to create their own Thanksgiving decorations, the event ending with a final presentation of everyone’s creations.

“The parents and children can create a mat that is representative of their creative interests,” Jensen said. “Each mat will be unique.”

The decorated squares are not just for looks – they can also be used as place mats for Thanksgiving dinner.

“They can use them, save them or give them to the family,” Moore said. “We are going to laminate them to make it a keepsake.”

This event is part of the Schriever AFB Parent Enrichment Program. The goal of the program is to empower parents and children to create strategies that lead to stronger relationships and higher quality of life for the whole family. “We want to assist parents in their role as a child’s first and most important teacher and to help promote a strong and healthy parent-child relationship,” Moore said.

She said this event comes at an often crucial time for families – the stressful holiday season. Moore believes mat decorating will definitely fulfill this goal of strengthening family relationships, and falls in line with the 50th Space Wing priority of taking care of Airmen and their families always.

“Thanksgiving is always a family affair and a table mat can be the best area to infuse creativity and whimsy into your Thanksgiving décor,” Moore said. “Best of all, the kids can help with any of the crafting, meaning they’ll be beaming with pride when guests finally gather ‘round the table to see their creations.”

Moore said she looks forward to the mat decorating and other parent enrichment classes in the future.

“The Airman and Family Readiness Center strives to build quality of life programs for the Schriever community, we provide activities to help members strike a balance between their professional and personal life,” she said.

“In 2019, the Airman and Family Readiness Center will host more parent enrichment activities throughout the year. Keep an eye out for more events we provide to allow families to spend some together time with activities that foster sharing, learning and fun.”

For more information about the Parent Enrichment Program and to sign up for the class, contact the A&FRC at 719-567-3920.

