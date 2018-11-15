Carson continues to welcome Soldiers home

By

Garrison Public Affairs Office

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Multiple homecoming ceremonies for waves of Fort Carson Soldiers with the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, were held at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center over the past few weeks.

The first group of Soldiers from the brigade to redeploy returned to Fort Carson Oct. 31. Several more groups are expected to return in the coming weeks.

The 2nd IBCT, 4th Inf. Div., deployed in February to Afghanistan to support the Resolute Support mission of conducting train, advise and assist operations that enable Afghan National Defense and Security Forces to increase security and stability in order to prevent terrorist safe havens. Additionally, one battalion deployed to Kosovo in support of Multinational Battle Group – East, which is part of the larger NATO-led Kosovo Force.

