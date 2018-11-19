Ski deals aplenty for servicemembers, families

By

By Scott Prater

CSMNG Staff Writer

Unlike last winter, the snow is falling in Colorado’s high country this November and many of the state’s ski resorts have already opened.

That’s great news for Front Range military families, as they can begin planning their ski and snowboard trips without worrying about a lack of powder.

Military service has its privileges when it comes to skiing and snowboarding as most resorts around the state offer some type of discount. Active duty military members and their dependents, reservists and military retirees with Department of Defense or military identification often qualify for a price break — many times at steep markdowns. Some offer season passes while others offer daily lift-ticket discounts, and some offer both.

“The ski industry, generally, wants to make sure military members and veterans feel they’re appreciated, and that’s why we’re seeing the steep discounts at resorts across the state,” said Chris Linsmayer, spokesman for Colorado Ski Country USA.

“From a snow perspective, we’re off to a great start and we’ve been fortunate to see solid accumulations in all of the geographic areas of the state.”

Rates are subject to change and some blackout dates apply, so contact the ski resorts or military installation Information, Tickets and Travel or Leisure Services offices for more information.

Aspen Snowmass – Aspen offers discounts on season passes and daily lift tickets for all retired veterans, active duty and honorably discharged military personnel of U.S. Armed Services and their dependents. Veterans must present a valid military ID, discharge papers or proof of V.A. benefits at the ticket office to redeem. Aspen Snowmass also offers several events and programs to honor military members, including Veteran’s Day discounts in November. To learn more, visit aspensnowmass.com.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area – New for the 2018-19 season, Arapahoe Basin is offering a discounted military pass that offers unlimited, unrestricted skiing and riding at A-Basin for only $99 for adults and $79 for children. This pass is valid for active, retired and veteran military members with ID. Arapahoe Basin also offers a discount on daily and multi-day lift tickets for military members, with significant discounts available to active, veteran and retired members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families with ID. See more information at arapahoebasin.com.

Copper Mountain – The resort offers a discounted Military Pass for active duty, military retiree, national guard, reserve forces and their spouse/dependents with military ID. Military adults can purchase a full unlimited season pass to Copper Mountain for $279, while military teens pay $249 and children $169. See more information at coppercolorado.com.

Echo Mountain Resort – Echo offers active duty military and service members a discounted season pass for $149 for the 2018-19 season. Military members must present active duty military ID when picking up the pass. To learn more, visit echomountainresort.com.

Eldora – Get a 20 percent discount off the current price of an adult pass if active duty military personnel. These passes can be purchased over the phone or in person only. Eldora also provides a discount on daily lift tickets, with active duty military members paying $69 during peak season and $59 non-peak for a full day of skiing and riding. Visit eldora.com to learn more.

Granby Ranch – The location offers military members a 20 percent discount on daily lift tickets with a military ID. For more information, visit granbyranch.com.

Loveland Ski Area – Loveland honors military service through the Stars and Stripes Pass, a deeply discounted season pass offered to active duty and retired military personnel. The Stars and Stripes Pass is only available on select bases and requires a military ID. Loveland also partners with Team Red, White and Blue to offer the Annual Eagles Over Loveland event in honor of military veterans. Visit skiloveland.com for more information.

Fort Carson’s Leisure Travel Services office also offers a Loveland pass for $219. Visit the office or call 719-526-5366 for more information.

Monarch Mountain – Monarch offers a season pass for active duty, reserve, retired military and their dependents with a current and military ID. The $199 military pass includes discounts and partner days at 36 additional resorts. Monarch also offers discounted rates on daily lift tickets for military members. Military adults pay $54 for a full day of skiing at Monarch, while teens ski for $44 and juniors $30. For more information, visit skimonarch.com for more information.

Fort Carson’s Leisure Travel Services office also offers a Monarch Pass for $199. Visit the office or call 719-526-5366 for more information.

Powderhorn Resort – Powderhorn offers military members a $10 discount on daily lift tickets. Visit powderhorn.com to learn more.

Purgatory Resort – The resort offers an active duty and retired military and their families a 15 percent discount on lodging, lift tickets and ski and snowboard rentals. Military ID is required. For more information, visit skipurg.com.

Silverton Mountain – Silverton offers military members a 25 percent discount on guided skiing. Some restrictions apply, and more information can be found at www.silverton

mountain.com.

Ski Cooper – Ski Cooper’s Military Season Pass offers unlimited skiing and riding at Ski Cooper plus three bonus days at 37 partner resorts for $199 for military adults and $109 for children ages 6-14. Each pass-holder must have a military ID at time of pick-up, and dependents 14 and under qualify with their parent’s military ID. Military skiers and riders at Cooper can also receive a discount on daily lift tickets, with military adults paying $45 and children $30 for a full day of skiing. See skicooper.com for more.

Steamboat Resort – Steamboat participates in the Ikon Pass, which offers a considerable discount for U.S. and Canadian military members. The full Ikon Pass costs $819 for military, while the Ikon Base Pass lists for $579. Verification is required. Find more information at steamboat.com.

Sunlight Mountain Resort – Sunlight offers active duty military with valid ID a season pass for $319, good for unlimited skiing and riding at Sunlight plus more than 80 additional days of skiing at partner resorts. Sunlight also offers a discount on daily lift tickets, with active duty and retired military and their dependents paying $45 for a full day of skiing or riding. Visit sunlightmtn.com for more information.

Telluride Ski Resort – At Telluride, credentialed military personnel and their household family can receive a Military Card, offering one lift ticket plus 30 percent off additional lift tickets, for $75. Visit tellurideskiresort.com to learn more.

Winter Park Resort – The resort offers military members a discounted season pass for $399. For more information, visit winterparkresort.com.

Wolf Creek Ski Area – Wolf Creek offers active duty military and their dependents with military ID a $50 lift ticket for adults and $27 for children.

Wolf Creek will also kick off its holiday events with Veteran’s Weekend, honoring both active duty and retired military members and their dependents by offering a discounted lift ticket to thank them for their service. See more information at wolfcreekski.com.

