Army Greens: Soldiers to get new uniform

By U.S. Army

WASHINGTON — The Army announced Nov. 11, 2018, that it is adopting an iconic uniform — the “Army Greens” — as its new service uniform. This is the uniform worn by America’s “Greatest Generation” in World War II.

The current Army Blues Uniform will return to being a formal dress uniform, while the Army Greens will become the everyday business-wear uniform for all Soldiers. The Army Combat Uniform, also known as the Operational Camouflage Pattern, will remain the Army’s duty or field uniform.

The uniform will be cost-neutral for enlisted Soldiers, who will be able to purchase them with their annual clothing allowance. Female Soldiers will have the option to wear versions with a skirt or pants, and will also have additional shoe options.

The Army Greens will be fielded to Soldiers reporting to their first units as early as the summer of 2020. The mandatory wear date for all Soldiers will be 2028.

The new uniform will come at no additional cost to the American taxpayer. It will be made in the USA.

