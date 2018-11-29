TRICARE Open Season has begun

By

U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Fort Carson

TRICARE beneficiaries have until Dec. 10 to make changes to their TRICARE health plan for 2019.

If you want to keep your current health plan, you don’t need to do anything during TRICARE Open Season. Your current coverage will continue automatically as long as you remain eligible.

Open season is an annual period when you can enroll in or change your health care coverage plan for the following year. TRICARE Open Season happens annually from the Monday of the second full week in November to the Monday of the second full week in December.

During TRICARE Open Season, you may enroll in or change your TRICARE Prime or TRICARE Select health plan. Any changes you make will be effective Jan. 1. If you remain eligible and make no changes during TRICARE Open Season, then you’ll stay in the same plan for 2019.

You may also change your type of enrollment during open season, for example switching from individual to family coverage.

Outside of the TRICARE Open Season period, you may still enroll in or change between TRICARE Prime and TRICARE Select plans within 90 days after you or a Family member experience a Qualifying Life Event (QLE). A QLE is a certain change in your life, which may mean different TRICARE options are available. If you want to change your coverage to TRICARE Prime or TRICARE Select, and you are eligible, a QLE allows you to do that.

Whether during TRICARE Open Season or following a QLE, you can make an enrollment choice online athttps://tricare.mil, by calling Health Net at 1-844-866-9378, or by mailing an enrollment form to Health Net found at https://www.tricare-west.com.

TRICARE Open Season doesn’t apply to the following premium-based plans: TRICARE Retired Reserve, TRICARE Reserve Select, TRICARE Young Adult, or Continued Health Care Benefit Program. These plans offer continuous open enrollment throughout the year.

TRICARE Open Season doesn’t apply to TRICARE For Life, as this program doesn’t require enrollment.

Sign up on the TRICARE website for updates about TRICARE Open Season. Look for more information athttps://tricare.mil/openseason.

This is your benefit. Take command of your health and prepare for TRICARE Open Season.

